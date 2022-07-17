Turkish Woman Dragged by Waves in Canggu

A Turkish woman named Kuyuncu was dragged by a current on a beach at Jalan Pantai Berawa, Tibubeneng Village, North Kuta District, Badung Regency, Bali, on Saturday 16th July 2022.

According to the Head of the Public Relations Section of the Badung Police, Iptu I Ketut Sudana, Kuyuncu initially swam at the beach near Finns Club Restaurant at around 5:45pm local Bali time. She was suddenly dragged by the waves to the beach behind the LV8 Resort Hotel.

“She was drowning in front of LV8 Beach, but fortunately she is safe,” said Sudana in a statement to reporters after the incident.

“The victim signalled for help and was seen by a witness who was surfing on behalf of Thomas helping the victim by using a surfing tool,” he added.

She was rescued to the edge of the LV8 Resort Hotel Beach at around 6:15pm local Bali time. The woman was then taken to the Hydro Clinic on Jalan Tegal Gundul, Tibubeneng Village, North Kuta District for medical assistance.

There has been no further news regarding the condition of the Turkish woman. Sudana said that his team had not received any news regarding her current situation.

