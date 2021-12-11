Spanish Man in Bali Plants 19 Cannabis Trees in Bathroom 

A foreign citizen from Spain with the initials GASV has been arrested by the Badung Police, Bali, for planting marijuana trees.

The crop was found in a villa on Jalan Karang Suwung, Banjar Pelambingan, Tibubeneng Village, North Kuta District, Badung Regency, Bali.

“He was found with a total of 17 cannabis seeds with a weight of 2.18 grams gross or 0.22 grams net and a total of 19 plants,” said Head of the Badung Police Narcotics Unit, AKP Budi Artama.

The disclosure of this cannabis cultivation activity was made possible by a collaboration between the Denpasar Customs and Excise Office and the Badung Police, Bali. Suspicion arose due to a package being sent in the form of a brown-coloured envelope and the name of the sender having the address at Torrent De Lolla, Barcelona, Espana with GASV as the recipient, on Tuesday 30th November.

“After that, we sent the package, until it was received by the recipient. Then we carried out surveillance on the villa,” he added.

The police quickly took action against the perpetrator and during interrogation, he admitted that he bought the cannabis seeds from a person named Toni, whose address is in Spain. The perpetrator bought them for 100 euros and the police immediately searched his villa and on the second floor, in the bathroom, 19 cannabis plants were found.

“The perpetrators obtained the cannabis seeds by bringing them from Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The marijuana, when picked or harvested, was planned to be used by the perpetrators themselves,” he explained.

To grow the marijuana, the bathroom was installed with LED lighting instead of sunlight. Humidity was measured with a measuring instrument and ventilation was supplied by a fan or air conditioner. The marijuana plants were being grown in a rather spacious bathroom.

Other pieces of evidence discovered included one white box LED light, one room humidity meter, a digital Thermo hygro, one Krisbow brand air cooler, and one clear plastic box which contained three packs of organic fertiliser.

The 19 marijuana planta varied in size from one metre to 83 cm and 60 cm. The marijuana was grown by placing it in a plastic container and a trash can that was used as a growing medium.

“We haven’t found anyone who bought it. The plants haven’t been harvested and they’re still intact. The aim was to have a hydroponic home industry and the source for the marijuana owners is still under investigation and development,” he said.

The perpetrator admitted that he has lived in Bali for 20 years and also has a Permanent Residence Permit Card (KITAP) in Bali.

“However, we continue to investigate and write to immigration,” he said.

The perpetrator is charged with article 111 paragraph 2 and Article 113 of the law RI no. 35 of 2009, concerning narcotics with a threat of life imprisonment or imprisonment for a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years with a fine of Rp800 million to 8 billion.