The Cave Restaurant Temporarily Suspended and Reviewed

The operation of The Cave restaurant, which is located in a cave in the Pecatu area, Badung Regency, Bali, has been temporarily suspended because it doesn’t have the right permits and is waiting for studies from a number of agencies related to the use of the cave as a restaurant.

The temporary suspension of operations was carried out after the Badung Municipal police together with a number of related agencies conducted a field survey to ensure the legality of the restaurant building located within The Edge hotel area.

Previously, The Cave restaurant caused a stir because the 12-square metre eatery was located in a cave in Pecatu which is filled with stalactites and stalagmites. The restaurant was also built so luxuriously it is suspected that it had been operating since 2013.

“From this review, the conclusions drawn for activities at The Cave Restaurant are temporarily suspended because we want to get a study from the relevant agencies, especially the cultural centre, whether this cave is in the category of nature or cultural heritage so that recommendations can be given as soon as possible,” said the Head of the Police Unit Badung Civil Service, I Gusti Agung Ketut Suryanegara, Tuesday 19th July 2022.

He said the results of the recommendations will also determine whether the cave is a site of cultural heritage or not. If it becomes a site of cultural heritage, the state is obliged to maintain its sustainability.

“Even if it is purely natural, we also want certainty, both in terms of licensing and in terms of security,” he said.

Regarding the existence of the restaurant in the cave, the Cultural Conservation Preservation Center of the Badung Regency Cultural Office Bali, I Made Warsika, said that his team would go to research the cave.

The research team will conduct a study to find out whether there are historical relics from ancient times in the cave.

“This week, we will conduct a study first,” he concluded.