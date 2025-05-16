BeBot Smart Robot Deployed to Clean Beach in Canggu, Bali

The robot named BeBot was presented by FINNS Beach Club as part of an effort to maintain the cleanliness of coastal areas in Canggu, Bali, while supporting environmental sustainability initiatives.

Made by the company Searial Cleaners, BeBot is powered by electricity and solar panels. Furthermore, BeBot is considered environmentally friendly as it produces neither emissions nor noise. Its function is to filter sand to a depth of 10 centimetres and automatically collect small waste such as cigarette butts, plastic fragments, and bottle caps.

According to ESG Manager FINNS Bali, Abdul Manaf, BeBot will be operated every day for approximately two and a half hours, depending on weather conditions and sea tides. “We use this tool to clean the beach area in front of the FINNS property and also, around Pura Perancak,” said Manaf in a press statement on Wednesday, the 14th of May.

BeBot moves along the beach to pick up small pieces of trash that often escape human observation. The use of this robot, Manaf continued, aims to increase the efficiency of beach cleaning and provide greater comfort for tourists. Additionally, the adoption of this technology was motivated by several factors, including a commitment to environmental cleanliness, work efficiency, and efforts to enhance the quality of the tourist experience in Bali.

“We hope this can be an inspiration for other tourism industry players in maintaining environmental cleanliness, especially in coastal areas,” he added.

More initiatives by various parties to establish a cleaner Bali continue to emerge. Previously, on the 1st of May, personnel from the Water and Air Police of the Karangasem Police conducted routine patrols in the Candidasa Beach area, Bugbug Village, Karangasem District, Bali. This patrol activity forms part of preventive services and a humanist approach to coastal communities, beach visitors, and tourism business operators.

During these patrols, officers actively provide safety advisories to the community, particularly regarding activities around the coast and waters. “We are here not only for supervision but also as community partners in creating a safe, clean and environmentally friendly tourist space,” said one of the officers involved in the patrol, as quoted from the Bali Police Department website.