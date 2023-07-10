Stakeholder Support for Divided Office Hours to Ease DKI Jakarta Congestion

As many as 85 percent of stakeholders agree with the proposed division of office hours into two sessions at 8 am and 10 am.

Previously, a focus group discussion (FGD) was held regarding the division of office hours with two sessions to address congestion in DKI Jakarta.

“This working hour has already undergone an FGD conducted by the Acting Governor and relevant stakeholders. Nearly 85 percent of the stakeholders agree with the proposal,” said Police Chief Commissioner of the Directorate of Traffic of Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police, Latif Usman, on Monday, 10th July 2023.

However, there are stakeholders who reject the proposal, although the number is not significant.

Usman mentioned that the decision to implement the division of working hours will be made by the Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono.

Usman stated that the regulation was created to alleviate traffic jams in Jakarta’s morning hours, which are often a cause for complaints.

“The Governor will make this decision. But, of course, this intention is for the benefit of allowing people to carry out their activities comfortably in Jakarta,” he said.

Currently, studies and evaluations are still underway regarding the division of working hours for the two sessions, as explained by Usman.

“Surely there may be work that cannot be divided, and there may not be enough time. We also need to be wise. However, if there are appeals or provisions that can be implemented, the agency will do so,” he added.

During the FGD, the Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono, who initiated the discussion, emphasised that addressing congestion is a demand from the community and should be collectively addressed.

“When I had a discussion with the Head of Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police and the Head of Directorate of Traffic, it felt like a flood that morning, with people from Bekasi, Tangerang, and Depok all heading to Jakarta at the same hour,” said Hartono.

The proposed solution is to divide the working hours, with some starting at 8 am and others at 10 am. Consequently, public feedback is crucial, according to Hartono.

Hartono could not confirm when the trial division of working hours would be implemented. The goal is to ensure that this arrangement maintains the comfort of the community.

The results of this FGD will also be discussed with the DKI Jakarta Transportation Council.