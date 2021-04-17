Southeast Asia’s Largest Swimming Pool in Indonesia

Indonesia has the largest swimming pool in Southeast Asia, called Treasure Bay Lagoi. The public pool is located in Bintan Island, Riau Islands and is 800m in length.

As quoted from Pesona Indonesia KOMPAS.com, the size of the swimming pool is equivalent to 50 Olympic-sized swimming pools combined. It can hold up to 115 million cubic metres of water, with the deepest point being 2.5 metres down.

The pool can be used for sport, exercise or relaxation. Other possible activities in this giant pool include kayaking, paddle boarding, and water skiing.

Built as part of the Treasure Bay resort, it is flanked by holiday accommodation and sun loungers. It covers a total of 6.3 hectares and is part of the Chill Cove, known as Crystal Lagoon.

A major differentiator of this super-sized swimming pool compared to most is that it’s filled with seawater. A typical swimming pool tends to be filled with fresh water with chemicals added to keep the water clean.

Not only is it the largest swimming pool in Southeast Asia, it’s also the first man-made seawater lagoon in the region. photo courtesy Instagram.