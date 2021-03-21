International Travel Still Limited, New COVID-19 Variants Fears

The Indonesian government is still limiting the entry of foreigners in order to anticipate and prevent the arrival of new COVID-19 variants.

“These new variants come from humans. Of course, there needs to be a control over the entry of both Indonesians and foreigners from abroad,” said Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati.

Adita explained that controlling the entry of people from abroad refers to circular number 8 of 2021, concerning the international travel health protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic – no additional regulations have been made.

“This is a rule from the Task Force that prohibits foreigners from entering unless they meet the provisions,” he said.

Several new variants of COVID-19 have entered Indonesia. The B117 variant has been found in seven cases.

The Health Ministry said there were nine variables that could be generated from the new variant of COVID-19, such as increasing transmission, increasing morbidity, and increasing mortality.

The spokesperson for the Health Ministry for COVID-19 Vaccination, Siti Nadia Tramizi, said that Indonesia must tighten entrances from various countries so that the mutation of the virus does not cause new problems.

Epidemiologist from the Faculty of Medicine, Public Health, and Nursing (FKKMK) at Gadjah Mada University, Dr. Riris Andono Ahmad, said the government must continue to educate the public, not just convey the difference or the impact of the virus.

“Education about the dangers of viruses and how to prevent them must be done widely,” said Riris.

Riris expressed appreciation to the government for acknowledging the potential impact of the variants so that public awareness of the dangers of the COVID-19 virus increases.