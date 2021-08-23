PPKM Levels Lower, Extended to 30 August

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has announced that the government has decided to lower the PPKM levels in a number of regions from level 4 to level 3 for the dates 24-30th August 2021.

“Across Java and Bali; the agglomeration of Jabodetabek, Greater Bandung, and Greater Surabaya, are already at level 3 starting on 24th August 2021,” said the president in a live broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Monday 23rd August 2021.

In his announcement, the president revealed that, since the peak on 15th July 2021, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has continued to decline.

“Now it has dropped by 78 percent,” he said.

Moreover, the recovery rate has also continued to be consistently higher than the addition of positive confirmed cases over the past few weeks. This has contributed to a decline in the bed occupancy rate which now stands at 33 percent.

Jokowi also reminded people that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. He also noted that some countries are experiencing a third wave with a significant increase in cases.

He asked the public to remain vigilant and assured people that the government is trying hard to implement the right policies in controlling this pandemic.

Further details of the latest regulations will be released by respective ministries.