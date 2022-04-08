Friday, 8 April 2022

Indonesia Expat
Featured Info for Expats News

Official Eid Holiday and Joint Leave 

by Indonesia Expat
EID 2022

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has set a schedule for the 2022 Eid al-Fitr joint leave of 1443 Hijriah for four days.

“The government has set a national holiday for Eid Al-Fitr 1443 Hijri on 2nd-3rd May 2022 and joint Eid al-Fitr leave on 29th April 4-6th May 2022,” said the President on Wednesday 6th April.

In line with the president’s statement, the central government has officially issued a new rule as the legal basis for implementing the holiday and joint leave period.

This is stated in the joint decision of three ministers; Religion, Manpower, and State Apparatus Utalisation and Bureaucratic Reform stated in No. 375/2022, 1/2022, and 1/2022 which was signed by respective ministers and stipulated in Jakarta on 7th April. Attached to the joint decision was a list of dates as stated by Jokowi the day before.

Also Read Holidays and Red Dates in 2022 Confirmed

Related posts

Pangandaran Earthquake Felt Across 17 Areas

Indonesia Expat

Protecting Your Children Against Illnesses in Indonesia

Indonesia Expat

Virtual Midnight Shopping from Home

Indonesia Expat