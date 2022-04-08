Official Eid Holiday and Joint Leave 

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has set a schedule for the 2022 Eid al-Fitr joint leave of 1443 Hijriah for four days.

“The government has set a national holiday for Eid Al-Fitr 1443 Hijri on 2nd-3rd May 2022 and joint Eid al-Fitr leave on 29th April 4-6th May 2022,” said the President on Wednesday 6th April.

In line with the president’s statement, the central government has officially issued a new rule as the legal basis for implementing the holiday and joint leave period.

This is stated in the joint decision of three ministers; Religion, Manpower, and State Apparatus Utalisation and Bureaucratic Reform stated in No. 375/2022, 1/2022, and 1/2022 which was signed by respective ministers and stipulated in Jakarta on 7th April. Attached to the joint decision was a list of dates as stated by Jokowi the day before.

