Odd-Even Policy in Kuta and Sanur, Bali Stopped

The odd-even policy in Bali will no longer be enforced on roads leading to the tourist area of ??Sanur Beach, Denpasar City, and Kuta Beach, Badung Regency.

Bali Governor Wayan Koster assessed that the last policy, which had been running since 25th September 2021, was ineffective.

“After an evaluation was carried out, the policy for applying odd-even vehicle number access was ineffective. Therefore, I discussed with the Regional Police Chief so that the policy will be revoked,” said Koster.

The revocation of the odd-even policy in Sanur and Kuta is regulated in circular number 18 of 2021 concerning the implementation of COVID-19 community activity restrictions (PPKM) in the new era of life in Bali province.

“With this new circular, circular number 16 which regulates the previous odd-even rule is no longer valid,” said Koster.

The odd-even policy had been in effect on Saturdays and Sundays, covering three hours in the morning at 6:30-9:30am WITA and three hours in the afternoon at 3-6pm WITA). A similar policy has also been applied in a number of tourist attractions that have been opened in other areas.

Currently, Bali is implementing PPKM Level 3 from 5-18th October. The government also loosened a number of sectors, including the tourism sector. In fact, it is planned that Bali will begin accepting foreign visitors starting on 14th October.