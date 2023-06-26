Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Tickets for Free for 90 Days

The government will offer free tickets for the Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train (KCJB) for 90 days after its inauguration on 18th August 2023.

The Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, stated that individuals from various backgrounds can experience the comfort and sophistication of this high-speed train. However, people will also need to compete to obtain free tickets through a “ticket war” since the quota for trying out these facilities for free will be limited to 600 passengers.

“Villagers, small children who want to go on a picnic, as long as they can win the ticket war to try KCJB for 90 days as directed by President Joko Widodo. Everyone can experience it!

The introduction of the Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train (KCJB) makes Indonesia the first country within the ASEAN region to offer high-speed train services. This train will provide an alternative means of transportation for individuals who wish to travel quickly and comfortably between the two regions.

The Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train can reach speeds of up to 350 kilometres per hour. In a trial run on 21st June, this speed allowed the travel time from Halim Station to Padalarang, a distance of 142.3 kilometres, to be reduced to only 32 minutes.

Furthermore, with this speed, KCJB has surpassed the travel speed of regular trains, which currently reach speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour, and has won the MURI (Indonesia World Records Museum) record.

Ridwan Kamil stated that the process of ordering free tickets could be accessed through online channels.

However, Eva Chairunisa, the Corporate Secretary of PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC), mentioned that the scheme for purchasing or registering for free tickets cannot be distributed yet as it is still under discussion.

“Regarding the scheme and procedures, they are still being discussed. We will soon provide details through socialisation” she said.