National Police Chief Supports Music and Sports Events

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has said that the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, fully supports the implementation of community activities, from music concerts to sports events.

Based on their discussion on 9th March 2021, a number of activities that could be held again with strict protocols in the midst of this pandemic are sports, music, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions), and cultural events.

“We’d like to thank the Police Chief and his staff because the results of the video conference call yesterday received a very positive response from event organisers in the fields of sports, music, MICE, and culture-based events,” said Sandi.

Sandi noted that, even though the National Police had approved such activities, adherence to strict health protocols must still be enforced. This includes meeting standards on cleanliness, health, safety, and environmental sustainability (CHSE) elements.

“The Police Chief’s statement raised hope. This is our job to continue to spread optimism that we must immediately rise up,” he said.

On that occasion, Sandi also asked the organisers to continue to prioritise digital-based activities.

If event locations are in a green zone, activities can be carried out openly with strict and disciplined health protocols. However, if the location of the event is in a yellow zone, the event must be held with the adoption of a hybrid concept, which means being limited and virtual.

“And if it’s in a red zone, then there will be an option to carry out these activities virtually only,” he added.

The implementation of such activities will be carried out with cooperation between the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry and the National Police, as well as the COVID-19 Handling Task Force 19, the Health Ministry, and regional governments to ensure safety.

“In essence, we welcome this as a bright point; a glimmer of hope that activities in the creative economy sector, especially those related to organising events, can take place again,” Sandi concluded.