Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Indonesia Expat
Featured News

Jakarta to Implement the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP)

by Indonesia Expat
ERP (Electronic Road Pricing) Jakarta
ERP (Electronic Road Pricing) Jakarta

The Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta is planning to implement an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) policy.

In the regional regulation draft (Raperda) for electronic traffic control, ERP is an electronic restriction of motorised vehicles on specific roads, areas, and times. DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency has proposed a one-trip tariff, ranging from Rp5,000 to Rp19,900.

The ERP will be implemented on roads or areas that meet the criteria. There are at least four criteria for an area or road section to be able to implement ERP:

  1. It has a level of density or ratio of motor vehicle traffic volume to road capacity on one of the road lanes equal to or greater than 0.7 during rush hours.
  2. It has two-way lanes and each lane has at least two road rows.
  3. Only motorised vehicles can pass with an average speed of less than 30 km/hour during rush hours.
  4. The availability of public transport networks and services on routes that comply with minimum service standards and statutory provisions.

Based on these criteria, the provincial government has listed 25 road sections to implement ERP. Here is the list:

  1. Jalan Besar Pintu Selatan
  2. Jalan Gajahmada
  3. Jalan Hayam Wuruk
  4. Jalan Majapahit
  5. Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat
  6. Jalan Moh. Hosni Thamrin
  7. Jalan Jenderal Sudirman
  8. Jalan Sisingamaraja
  9. Jalan Panglima Polim
  10. Jalan Fatmawati (intersection of Jalan Ketimun 1-intersection of Jalan TB Simatupang)
  11. Jalan Suryopranoto
  12. Jalan Balikpapan
  13. Jalan Kyai Caringin
  14. Jalan Tomang Raya
  15. Jalan Jenderal S. Parman (intersection of Jalan Tomang Raya-intersection of Jalan Gatot Subroto)
  16. Jalan Gatot Subroto
  17. Jalan MT Haryono
  18. Jalan DI Panjaitan
  19. Jalan Jenderal A. Yani (intersection of Jalan Bekasi Timur Raya-intersection of Jalan Perintis Kemerdekaan)
  20. Jalan Pramuka
  21. Jalan Salemba Raya
  22. Jalan Kramat Raya
  23. Jalan Pasar Senen
  24. Jalan Gunung Sahari
  25. Jalan HR Rasuna Said

However, it has yet to be confirmed when this policy will be rolled out.

In early November 2022, the Head of the Transportation Agency, Syafrin Liputo, said that his party was focussed on preparing regulations that will cover this policy.

“For ERP, we are still focussed on how to prepare regulations, because after 2015 it has been carried out several times, it has been observed that it always fails, and one of the main causes of the problem is from a regulatory perspective,” said Liputo.

Related posts

Foreigner Caught Trafficking Indonesian Citizens

Indonesia Expat

Limited Edition Aqua Reflection Bottle 2019 Designed by Rinaldy Yunardi

Indonesia Expat

Tintin in Indonesia

Kenneth Yeung