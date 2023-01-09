Jakarta to Implement the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP)

The Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta is planning to implement an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) policy.

In the regional regulation draft (Raperda) for electronic traffic control, ERP is an electronic restriction of motorised vehicles on specific roads, areas, and times. DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency has proposed a one-trip tariff, ranging from Rp5,000 to Rp19,900.

The ERP will be implemented on roads or areas that meet the criteria. There are at least four criteria for an area or road section to be able to implement ERP:

It has a level of density or ratio of motor vehicle traffic volume to road capacity on one of the road lanes equal to or greater than 0.7 during rush hours. It has two-way lanes and each lane has at least two road rows. Only motorised vehicles can pass with an average speed of less than 30 km/hour during rush hours. The availability of public transport networks and services on routes that comply with minimum service standards and statutory provisions.

Based on these criteria, the provincial government has listed 25 road sections to implement ERP. Here is the list:

Jalan Besar Pintu Selatan Jalan Gajahmada Jalan Hayam Wuruk Jalan Majapahit Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat Jalan Moh. Hosni Thamrin Jalan Jenderal Sudirman Jalan Sisingamaraja Jalan Panglima Polim Jalan Fatmawati (intersection of Jalan Ketimun 1-intersection of Jalan TB Simatupang) Jalan Suryopranoto Jalan Balikpapan Jalan Kyai Caringin Jalan Tomang Raya Jalan Jenderal S. Parman (intersection of Jalan Tomang Raya-intersection of Jalan Gatot Subroto) Jalan Gatot Subroto Jalan MT Haryono Jalan DI Panjaitan Jalan Jenderal A. Yani (intersection of Jalan Bekasi Timur Raya-intersection of Jalan Perintis Kemerdekaan) Jalan Pramuka Jalan Salemba Raya Jalan Kramat Raya Jalan Pasar Senen Jalan Gunung Sahari Jalan HR Rasuna Said

However, it has yet to be confirmed when this policy will be rolled out.

In early November 2022, the Head of the Transportation Agency, Syafrin Liputo, said that his party was focussed on preparing regulations that will cover this policy.

“For ERP, we are still focussed on how to prepare regulations, because after 2015 it has been carried out several times, it has been observed that it always fails, and one of the main causes of the problem is from a regulatory perspective,” said Liputo.