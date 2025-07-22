Starting the 1st of August, Flights from Halim Airport Will Be Diverted to Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Several scheduled flights will be redirected from Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport (HLP), Jakarta, to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK), Tangerang, in order to enhance service quality and operational efficiency.

The Ministry of Transportation of the Republic of Indonesia has implemented a policy to transfer several scheduled flights from HLP to CGK. This initiative is intended to enhance the quality of public services at both airports. Furthermore, this move is in line with the government’s bigger efforts to improve the comfort and efficiency of domestic flight operations in the Greater Jakarta region, which currently depends on these two primary airports.

The Director General of Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Transportation, Lukman F. Laisa, stated that his office has coordinated and held discussions concerning the planned flight transfers. Several airlines, including Batik Air and Citilink, have expressed their support for this policy. Both airlines are committed to following through on the planned transfer of operations from Halim Airport to Soekarno-Hatta.

“We have informed the airline operators regarding the planned flight transfer from Halim to Soekarno-Hatta. And, in principle, the airline operators have agreed,” Laisa told the press on Thursday, the 17th of July.

The partial route transfer will take effect on the 1st of August. Certain routes previously served from HLP will be moved to CGK in accordance with established technical regulations. Regarding the flight transfer plan, Laisa hopes that airline operators, airport authorities, and other relevant parties will provide clear information to flight passengers and prospective travellers in order to subsequently minimise complaints and miscommunication.

“It’s important to convey this information through all information channels so that everyone, especially prospective [flight] passengers, is aware of it. We also hope that prospective passengers who regularly fly from Halim will continue to follow the latest flight information,” continued Laisa.

Meanwhile, CGK has confirmed its readiness to accommodate a number of flights from HLP. Additionally, operations at CGK’s revitalised Terminal 1C will also resume. The relocating airlines have been screened and confirmed to avoid any overlap with existing routes at the new airport.

“We are very prepared,” asserted the General Manager of PT Angkasa Pura Indonesia’s CGK branch, Dwi Ananda Wicaksana, on Thursday as well.