Monash University in BSD Officially Indonesia’s First Foreign Campus

Monash University, Indonesia, is the first foreign campus located in BSD City, South Tangerang, Banten.

The inauguration took place on Thursday 14th April 2022.

“I am very pleased to see that an Australian university of international standards such as Monash can be present in Indonesia. As the first foreign university, Monash is a pioneer in building closer partnerships in the field of education in Indonesia,” said Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM at the opening of the event.

The Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Minister Nadiem Makarim also proudly welcomed the presence of the Australian campus.

“Monash University, Indonesia will play an important role in our efforts to build a more relevant and more solid education system. Monash University, Indonesia graduates are also expected to contribute and can be role models in the world of work.

“I believe that Monash University, Indonesia is a platform to prepare for the future where networks will be formed, research and ideas developed, and new leaders being prepared,” expressed Makarim.

The university has officially been operating since October 2021 and is a manifestation of the commitment of Monash University and the Indonesian government to create knowledge that can contribute broadly to the development of the social, technological, and economic sectors in Indonesia.

The campus offers Master’s degree courses majoring in business and innovation, data science, public policy, and urban design, and the first batch of students started their study programmes in 2021. In 2022, Monash University, Indonesia will accept students in two new programmes, namely the Master of Public Health and Master of Cyber ​​Security.

Aside from Master’s degree courses, PhD programs are also offered where admission for students of all programs will also start this year. Moreover, Monash University, Indonesia provides executive programs and micro-credentials or training aimed at specific sectors with learning facilities according to Monash University standards.

Professor Margaret Gardner AC, the President and Vice-Chancellor of Monash University, stated that Monash will play an active role in the Indonesian higher education ecosystem.

“The establishment of Monash University, Indonesia is the realisation of President Joko Widodo’s speech before the Australian parliament in 2020. Now two years later and during a pandemic, we can be here to witness the opening of this campus firsthand,” said Professor Gardner. “The presence of Monash University, Indonesia will demonstrate the importance of collaboration between sectors to support the advancement of Indonesia’s higher education, as well as contribute to the social, economic, and technological development of Indonesia.“

Monash University, Indonesia is carrying out various strategic collaborations with industry, other academic institutions, and the government in its first year of operation. Various collaborations that aim to support social, technological, and economic development include:

With Tokopedia, Monash University, Indonesia is producing collaborative research related to machine learning to predict demand.

With Traveloka, Monash University, Indonesia is providing training for academics from various universities in Indonesia to support the government’s target of meeting the needs of nine million digital talents by 2035.

With Bank Mandiri, Monash University, Indonesia is conducting advanced training for prospective experts in the fields of data science and business innovation.

Monash University, Indonesia is actively building partnerships with various universities in Indonesia. One of them is UNTIRTA in Banten, where there is collaborative research to build communities and involve the community in the development of eco-tourism.

Monash has a proud long-term relationship with Indonesia and is a foreign university with the highest number of Indonesian graduates, compared to other foreign universities. The track record of good relations between Monash and Indonesia is manifested in collaborations between the two parties, such as the Herb Feith Centre, RISE, the World Mosquito Program, and the Citarum Action Research Program (CARP).

With a presence on three continents, international partnerships and study abroad programs around the world, Monash is Australia’s largest university, ranking in the top 100 universities worldwide. Monash has a dynamic network of research and teaching sites in Australia, Italy, Malaysia, China, and India. The unique alliance with the University of Warwick, UK, sits alongside a series of international collaborations with leading universities and companies around the world, expanding the University’s global network.

