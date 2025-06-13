DKI Jakarta Provincial Government Ensures Readiness for Free Education

The Provincial Governor of DKI Jakarta, Pramono Anung, ensured the readiness of the provincial government in implementing the Constitutional Court ruling regarding free education provided by state and private schools.

According to Anung, DKI Jakarta is currently running a pilot project for a free school programme in 40 private schools. This pilot project, he believes, can accelerate the implementation of free education in DKI Jakarta. Furthermore, DKI Jakarta has relative advantages in human resources and financial independence.

In addition, Anung highlighted the problem of withheld diplomas that often occurs in private schools, which, according to him, can be resolved with the free education programme.

“The most important thing is that there are no more diplomas that are withheld,” he remarked to the press on Tuesday, the 10th of June.

Meanwhile, the Head of the West Jakarta Region II Education Sub-agency, Diding Wahyudin, stated that the private schools selected to participate in the free education programme are located in the Grogol, Petamburan, and Kebon Jeruk districts.

“SMP Al-Hasanah [North Sukabumi], SMP Al Inayah [South Kedoya], SMAS Budi Murni 2 [South Kedoya], and SMKS Maarif Jakarta [Grogol],” detailed Wahyudin as quoted from the official website of the West Jakarta City Government on Thursday, the 12th of June.

However, Wahyudin has not explained when the free private school programme will be officially implemented.

“Still waiting for the process of completing the free school regulations,” he added.

In early May, the DKI Jakarta Education Office stated that the free private school programme, specifically, would be tested in the new 2025/2026 academic year. Meanwhile, recently, the Constitutional Court granted the judicial review lawsuit against Law Number 20 of 2003 concerning the National Education System. The Constitutional Court ordered that private basic education be free of fees.