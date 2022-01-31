Indonesia’s Longest Toll Road Begins Construction End 2022

Head of the Toll Road Regulatory Agency (BPJT) Danang Parikesit has confirmed that the construction of the Gedebage-Tasikmalaya-Cilacap (Getaci) Toll Road will begin at the end of 2022.

The construction of the toll road will be carried out by the state-owned enterprises (BUMN) – Private Consortium PT Jasamarga Gedebage Cilacap (JGC). The business consists of PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk, Partnership of PT Daya Mulia Turangga-Gama Group – PT Jasa Sarana, PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk, PT PP (Persero) Tbk, and PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk.

The signing of the agreement between the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry and PT Penjaminan Infrastruktur Indonesia (Persero), or PII, was carried out on Monday 31st January 2022.

Parikesit explained that the Getaci Toll Road will run for 206.65 kilometres, making it the longest toll road in Indonesia. A total of Rp 56 trillion is being invested into the project and a concession period will run for 40 years.

“The Getaci Toll Road will cross two provinces, namely West Java Province for 169.09 kilometres and Central Java Province for 37.56 kilometres,” he said.

The construction begins from the starting point of Gedebage Junction in Bandung Regency, West Java, then passes through Majalaya, Garut, Tasikmalaya, Ciamis, Banjar and Pangandaran, to the Cilacap area, Central Java, where the construction is divided into four sections.

The following are the details of the four sections of the Getaci Toll Road:

Junction Gedebage-North Garut is 45.20 kilometres long North Garut-Tasikmalaya is 50.32 kilometres long Tasikmalaya-Patimuan is 76.78 kilometres long Patimuan-Cilacap is 34.35 kilometres long

PT JGC President Director Johannes Mancelly explained that the construction of the Getaci Toll Road will be carried out in two stages.

The first phase is sections 1 and 2, starting from the Gedebage Junction to the Tasikmalaya Interchange (SS) with a length of 94.22 kilometres, and is targeted to be completed in 2024.

Next is section 3 and 4, which start from SS Tasikmalaya to SS Cilacap across 112.43 kilometres, including the main road along 1.3 kilometres of section 1 which is connected to the planned Bandung Intra Urban Toll Road (BIUTR). The second phase of construction will begin at the end of 2027 and be completed in 2029.

There are 10 interchanges and one junction, namely the Gedebage Junction which will be connected to the Padaleunyi Toll Road and the BIUTR plan.

The Getaci Toll Road is designed to be two lanes in both directions with each lane 3.6 metres wide and runs at land level for 175.27 kilometres, is an elevated structure for 22.26 kilometres, and includes a piled slab of 9.12 kilometres in the Gedebage area.

The Getaci Toll Road is part of the National Strategic Project and supports government programs in infrastructure distribution.

It is hoped that the presence of this toll road will increase connectivity, economic activity, further facilitate the distribution of goods and services to the development of industry, and boost tourism in the southern corridors of West Java and Central Java Provinces.