Indonesia Plans to Ban Bauxite, Tin, and Copper Exports

Indonesia is planning to ban the export of a number of raw materials and commodities such as bauxite, tin, and copper.

The tin export ban is planned to be implemented this year. That will be followed by a ban on the export of bauxite and copper, according to President Joko Widodo at the 100 Indonesian Economist Workshop.

The policy is being carried out in order to build downstream processing in Indonesia. Later, all raw materials will be processed domestically.

If the processed products are exported abroad, then there will be added value compared to only exporting them in their raw states. This is intended to increase the selling price and boost the economy.

Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia had also said at a press conference last April that he would ban the export of bauxite and tin this year. At the time, he said the reason for stopping the export of bauxite was because so far Indonesia had only exported it without further processing.

The government already banned nickel exports in January 2020. The ban on nickel exports is stated in the Regulation of the Energy and Mineral Resources Minister number 11 of 2019 concerning the second amendment to the regulation of the Energy and Mineral Resources Minister number 25 of 2018 concerning the mineral and coal mining business.