Indonesia Considers Visa Waiver for 20 Countries, Including US, China, India, and More

On Thursday, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno revealed that Indonesia is considering the possibility of providing visa-free access to citizens from 20 countries.

This list includes prominent nations such as the United States, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The objective behind this potential move is to boost tourism and the country’s economy.

Uno conveyed that the president has instructed the government to explore the visa waiver initiative as a strategy to enhance the economy, promote tourism, and attract investments.

According to an official statement, the government aims to complete the compilation of the countries eligible for this provision within one month.

Following Singapore’s announcement of a 30-day mutual visa exemption with China set to be implemented early next year, Indonesia is now contemplating a similar move. Indonesia joins the ranks of Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand and more recently, Malaysia, in considering visa waivers for visitors from China. This strategic move acknowledges China as a significant travel market in the region.

Official data indicates that Indonesia experienced over 16 million foreign arrivals in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. In the period from January to October of this year, the country welcomed 9.49 million foreign visitors, marking a substantial 124.3 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2022.