Are Foreigners Getting E-KTP for 2024 General Elections? 

The Director-General of the Department of Population and Civil Registration at the Home Affairs Ministry, Zudan Arif Fakrulloh,

has denied the information circulating on social media that Chinese foreigners in Indonesia had begun to produce electronic ID cards, or e-KTP, for the purposes of the 2024 election.

Fakrulloh emphasised that the information was requoting news that was reported two years ago.

“The conditions are very strict, you must have a Permanent Residence Permit Card,” he said.

Based on law number 23 of 2006 concerning population administration and law number 34 of 2013, every foreigner who has a Permanent Stay Permit Card (KITAP) is given an electronic ID card. This KITAP is issued by the Director-General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry.

Referring to the database of the Home Affairs Ministry, the number of foreigners who have applied for electronic ID cards totals 13,000 people.

“There aren’t millions of them. Which country has the most foreigners? South Korea, Japan, Australia, the Netherlands, China, the United States, the UK, India, Germany, and Malaysia,” he stated.

As for information circulating on social media, it is stated that foreign workers (TKA) from China have begun to make Indonesian ID cards with fake names to be prepared for the 2024 election.

The information also contains a news link which states that there is an alleged involvement of the Department of Population and Civil Registration in making fake ID cards for Chinese foreigners. The same information also calls for building an anti-foreign worker movement and a movement against Chinese Communists, along with boycotting the 2024 general election.