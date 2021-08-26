Three Sumatran Tigers Die in a Snare

The number of Sumatran tigers (Panthera tigris sumatrae) has decreased after three of the big cats were found dead in a snare.

This finding was revealed by the Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Centre (BKSDA). The dead Sumatran tigers were found in a forest area in Meukek District, South Aceh Regency.



As explained by the Head of the Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Centre, Agus Arianto, the three tigers were found dead and entangled in the trap.

“The cause of death has not yet been determined because it has to go through an autopsy. The Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Centre media team is already at the location where the dead tigers were found,” said Agus.

His team received reports from the public that there were tigers caught in snares. Then, a team was deployed which they discovered the three protected animals, already dead in the snare. One was identified as a parent.

“The other two tigers’ ages and genders have not been identified. We’re still waiting for complete reports from the team in the field,” concluded Agus.