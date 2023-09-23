Semarang Immigration Office Launches Mobile Service Program for Foreigners

Foreign nationals in the Semarang and surrounding areas can now access mobile residence permit services through an innovation launched by the Semarang Immigration Office.

This mobile service program provides on-site biometric data collection for foreigners requiring a residence permit. In this instance, Semarang Immigration officers visited the Community Mission Foundation in Pedalaman, Salatiga on Thursday, 21st September 2023, to offer residence permit services for foreigners in that locality.

“Applicants no longer need to make repeated trips to the Immigration Office,” stated Christine Ingke Amelia, Head of the Immigration Stay Permit Sub-Section.

The introduction of this mobile service program has garnered positive feedback from the public. This innovation reflects Semarang Immigration’s commitment to enhancing the quality of public services, particularly concerning immigration residence permits.

Victoria, an American foreigner who participated in the mobile service program, expressed her and her colleagues’ deep appreciation for the excellent service and swift response provided by the Semarang Immigration Office.

Christine Ingke Amelia, Head of the Immigration Stay Permit Sub-Section, explained that the expeditious and user-friendly service for foreigners contributes positively to Indonesia’s international immigration image.