MotoGP 2022: Foreigners in Mandalika Monitored, Racers Parade Jakarta with President

The Foreigner Oversight Team (PORA) will be monitoring the arrival of foreigners in Mandalika, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara to detect possible international pickpocket networks ahead of the Mandalika MotoGP.

Meanwhile, 20 racers have paraded in Jakarta with the president.

The team consists of officers from the Law and Human Rights Ministry, the Mataram immigration office, the National Armed Forces and Police, as well as other related agencies.

“The West Nusa Tenggara Police arrested several pickpockets who carried out cross-border activities. These syndicates came from various countries, such as the Philippines and Malaysia,” said Head of the Immigration Division of the West Nusa Tenggara Law and Human Rights Ministry, Parlindungan.

Officers visited a number of hotels in the Mandalika area and conducted interviews with foreign guests regarding their documents.

The estimated number of foreigners who will attend the Mandalika MotoGP event is expected to reach 3,000-6,000 people. Therefore, the foreign supervision team is continuing to work extra hard so that the Mandalika MotoGP event runs safely and smoothly.

Meanwhile, in Jakarta on Wednesday 16th March, 20 Mandalika MotoGP racers enjoyed a ginger drink at the Merdeka Palace while taking turns to take pictures with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

MotoGP star Marc Marquez honoured the president due to his strong support for Indonesia to resume racing after 25 years of absence. The six-time MotoGP world champion was also impressed by the president’s custom motorbike on display at the Merdeka Palace.

“I am very happy to be able to share this happiness with fans in Indonesia. I am happy to be here, because Indonesia deserves to have a race, and I am sure the race will be good here,” said Marquez.

The president then escorted the racers out of the premises and waved a flag as a sign to initiate the parade from the Merdeka Palace to the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout on Wednesday morning. After the parade, the racers are scheduled to fly to Lombok for the Mandalika MotoGP 2022 race.