European Union External Action Service Comments on Six Caned in Aceh

The European Union External Action Service spokesperson has commented on Indonesia regarding the caning of six people in Aceh on 28th January.

“We call on Indonesia to honour its international obligations under the Convention Against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, ratified by Indonesia in 1998,” says a statement on its website.

The EU states that caning is a form of corporal punishment. It’s “cruel, degrading, and contrary to human dignity,” continues the statement.

“Corporal punishment, in any form, is contrary to the prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment, and cannot be considered a lawful sanction under international law.”

Existing international human rights law and relevant international conventions without discrimination protect everyone, including LGBT individuals.

Furthermore, the EU noted the Helsinki Accord for the Aceh Peace Agreement in 2005. Respect for human rights development has been noticeable in Aceh.

Six people were caned in Aceh. Two were punished for same-sex relations, two for consuming alcohol, and two for extramarital sex.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash