Dozens of Foreigners Vaccinated in Sanur, Bali

As many as 30 foreigners received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Sanur, Bali on Thursday 25th March.

“These foreigners have been vaccinated and are staying here because they have a KITAS and BPJS, which means they are already working, registered, and have health facilities as well as being entitled to vaccine guarantees. There are also those who have an ID card. They can also get vaccinated because they are residents here,” said the Head of Sanur Kaja Village, I Made Sudana.

He explained that there are 10,000 people who are being targeted to get vaccinated in the Sanur Kaja area. Eligible people will have a Sanur KTP, be over 18-years-old, and have a self-reporting certificate (STLD).

“If there are non-residents of Sanur but have settled here, they must complete the STLD, meaning that they have reported themselves. Foreigners who already have an ID card, KITAS, and BPJS, can get vaccines, and we will ask for a letter of their e-tickets, ” said Made Sudana.

The vaccinated foreigners are mostly from Australia and Sweden and include lecturers at an international school and a general manager within the tourism sector. Apart from foreign citizens, tourism workers also get priority in receiving the vaccine by bringing a certificate or ID from their place of work.

The vaccination is targeted to be completed within one week with the programme covering the three green zone areas free of COVID-19. The jab being used in the process is produced by AstraZeneca.

Based on data from the Bali Provincial Health Office, there are 20,000 vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine which are being distributed to three green zones. Nusa Dua will receive 8,960 vials, Ubud is getting 4,300 vials, and Sanur will have 6,740 vials.

“For the Sanur Kaja area, yesterday someone complained about having fever and chills, then asked to consult the hospital and was given medication in the form of paracetamol and vitamins. After that, this person’s condition improved and they could get back to day-to-day activities,” he conveyed.

