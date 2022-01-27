Jordanian Foreigner Beat Police After Missed Flight in Ngurah Rai Bali

A foreign citizen from Jordan, NM, 39, went on a rampage against police and airline officers at the domestic terminal of I Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali.

“There were three people who were victims of beatings,” said Head of Public Relations of Denpasar Police, Police Inspector Ketut Sukadi when contacted on Thursday 27th January.

The three officers who were victims of the beatings were a member of the Ngurah Rai Airport Police and two Avsec Lion Air officers. The attacks occurred around domestic departure gate 5 on the night of Tuesday 25th January at around 7:40 pm WITA.

Initially, NM along with his wife, children, and eight family members, were already in the boarding area. However, after a while, the group did not get a call to enter the plane. He asked the officer and got the answer that the plane had already departed. He then asked why he was left while they had been waiting at gate five.

Feeling he had not received an adequate explanation, NM then tried to enter the Lion Air office. He was blocked and went on to get emotional before becoming violent.

Sukadi explained that the perpetrator and the three officers who were victims of the beatings had agreed to mediation. “The group flew this morning at 7am WITA with Batik Air,” said Sukadi.

Stakeholder Relations Manager of PT Angkasa Pura I (Persero) I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport Taufan Yudhistira confirmed their departure.

“It has been explained by the airline, but they still insist on taking another plane to Jakarta. At that time it was difficult to mediate between Angkasa Pura I and the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport Police,” said Yudhistira.

He appealed to all prospective airplane passengers at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport to pay attention to the departure schedule. That way, there will be no more incidents of passengers missing their flights.