COVID-19 Tests for Aircraft Passengers Extended

The Ministry of Transportation has extended the obligation for aircraft passengers to show negative results of PCR swabs and rapid antigen swabs.

The amended requirement does not apply to children under 12 years of age.

The fresh rule is contained in circular letter 10 of 2021 concerning instructions for implementing domestic air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been signed by the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Novie Riyanto on 26th January 2021.

The extension follows on from the circular letter from the Chairperson of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force number 5 of 2021 concerning the extension of travel provisions for domestic travellers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For travel to Bali, PCR tests are still required from 48 hours, or a rapid antigen for 24 hours.

Outside of Bali, a PCR test from 72 hours or a rapid antigen from 48 hours are required,” said the Ministry of Transportation spokesperson, Adita Irawati.

The following is a summary of the rules:

Travellers must meet health requirements, in the form of:

1) Showing a certificate of a negative RT-PCR test result with samples taken within a maximum period of 48 hours, or a negative result of a rapid antigen test with samples taken within a maximum period of 24 hours before departure, for all flights to I Gusti Ngurah Airport Rai, Denpasar 2) Showing a certificate of a negative RT-PCR test result with samples taken within a maximum period of 72 hours, or a negative result of a rapid antigen test with samples taken within a maximum period of 48 hours before departure, for flights to and from areas other than Bali

These rules do not apply to Pioneer Air Transport flights, Air Transport flights in areas 3T (disadvantaged, front, and outermost), or passengers who are under 12 years old.

The letter also notes regulations for air transport operators. If the PCR test result or rapid antigen test is negative but a passenger is showing symptoms, the traveller may not continue their journey and will be required to carry out RT-PCR diagnostic tests and self-isolation during the waiting time for the examination results.