Search Halted for Missing French Tourist in Lombok Waters

A search and rescue (SAR) team has decided to stop the search for a French foreigner who allegedly drowned while swimming in the North Lombok area.

It has been a week since the disappearance. The victim is known to be a 50-year-old French woman with the initials LAM. She tried to swim from Gili Trawangan to Gili Meno, North Lombok on the afternoon of Sunday, 18th December 2022. However, the SAR team has not been able to find any signs of the victim.

Acting Head of the Mataram Search and Rescue Office Muhdar said that, based on the results of coordination with the relevant parties involved, the operation was stopped on the seventh day, precisely on Christmas Day.

“We stopped the search today at 6pm local Lombok time with zero results,” he said on Sunday.

Muhdar added that the joint SAR Team had made every effort to search both from water and land. The search radius at sea reached tens of nautical miles (NM) from the estimated location of the drowning, using sea riders and speed boats.

The search on land was carried out by sweeping along Sire and Impos beaches. Dissemination of information to fishermen and local residents has also been carried out. According to Muhdar, the unfriendly weather became an obstacle for the SAR team in their efforts to find the victim.

“Especially when searching in the water, the obstacles are heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, strong currents, and high waves,” he explained.