Ceningan, Nusa Penida Road Widening Starting 2023

Bias Munjul Port on Ceningan Island is part of the Triangle Port that connects Sanur Harbour in Denpasar, Sampalan Port on Nusa Gede Island, Nusa Penida and Bias Munjul Harbour on Ceningan Island, Nusa Penida where the existence of Bias Munjul Port in Ceningan Hamlet should be supported by adequate access.

The Head of Bina Marga at the Public Works, Spatial Planning, Housing and Settlement Areas Klungkung Regency, I Gede Merta Jaya explained that to support Bias Munjul Port, it is planned to widen two access roads, namely the lower Ceningan ring road and the upper Ceningan ring road.

The lower section of the Ceningan ring road has a length of 1.3 kilometres, with a plan to widen the road to seven metres and pave the asphalt with a thickness of five cm at a cost of around Rp13.5 billion.

The consequence of this road widening is that private lands belonging to residents must be acquired where most of the residents have supported and given up their land being used for road widening, although there are still two residents who are unwilling.

“There are two residents who do not want to free up their land for roads because the buildings are already standing. The solution at that point is not widening, or continuing to follow the existing road,” said Jaya.

According to Jaya, although there are two residents who disagree, this will not interfere with road access to the Bias Munjul port. The widening of the lower Ceningan ring road is still planned to start in 2023, with the initial stage being the construction of the road body.