Brazilian Arrested in Possession of Marijuana

A Brazilian foreigner, Alberto Sampaio Gressler, has been arrested by the Ngurah Rai International Airport Police.

He was apprehended on 28th June 2022 for carrying marijuana on arrival to Bali.

Gressler was arrested following an X-ray examination, where police became suspicious of the items in his bag.

After inspection, four packages containing leaves and seeds were found. From the results of tests at the customs laboratory, the leaves and seeds contained marijuana.

“Four packs of marijuana were confiscated with a total weight of 9.1 grammes,” said the Head of Narcotics Investigation at the Ngurah Rai Airport Police, Police Commissioner Adjutant I Kadek Darmawan, on Monday 4th July 2022.

Gressler apparently said that he bought the marijuana while on vacation in Thailand and would use it in Bali. He admitted that he did not know that narcotics were banned in Indonesia.

The Brazilian has contravened article 111 paragraph 1 and 113 paragraph 1 of law number 35 of 2009 concerning narcotics and could face strict sentencing.

