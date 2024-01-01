Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport Officially Launches 30 New Autogate Services

The brand-new autogate services are expected to provide a more efficient inspection process while also enticing more tourists to visit Bali.

On 26th January, Bali’s provincial immigration office officially opened and launched autogate services at the province’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport. Presiding over the launch was Romi Yudianto, the regional chief of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights for the Bali Province, who also teased that there will be more autogate services to come at the airport.

“We have launched 30 autogates, and we’re planning to launch 50 more this year as the next stage,” Yudianto told the press.

According to Yudianto, the autogate services will allow immigration checks, for both departures and arrivals, without physical interactions with the immigration officers. The autogate services will also enable an immigration-related inspection process that provides a swifter pace, better effectiveness, more efficiency, and greater accuracy. Moreover, by launching autogate services at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, more local and foreign tourists could be enticed to visit and enjoy what the province has to offer without worrying about the hassle of airport inspections.

Adding to Yudianto’s remarks, Suhendra, the airport’s chief of the Class I Immigration office, pointed out how the airport has continued adopting more technological advancements, with the launching of autogate services as its latest manifestation.

“Hopefully, we could have 60 autogates at the arrival area and 20 autogates at the departure area in the future,” Suhendra specified. “We have also been implementing electronic VISA for better ease.”

Yasonna H. Laoly, the minister of law and human rights, had previously conducted an on-site review of the planned autogate services at the airport on 2nd January. During his visit, Laoly told the press that he had high hopes for that technology, especially after reviewing their feasibility and benefits. Furthermore, he had no qualms about relying on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for the sake of better service improvements.

“Immigration offices have already adopted the Face Recognition Identification System—without compromising the security and supervision aspects,” Laoly asserted.