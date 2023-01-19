Sanur Health Economic Zone to Start Operating Q1 2024

A tourism-focused state-owned enterprise that owns InJourney, PT Aviasi Wisata Indonesia, is targeting the Health Economic Zone (KEK) Sanur, Bali and is expected to start operating in the first quarter of 2024.

At the Indonesia Tourism Outlook 2023, President Director of InJourney Tony Askaria said that his team believes the construction of the KEK Sanur will be finished this November.

Today, a 43-hectare plot in Sanur is being developed to be a part of the KEK and will have international standard hospitals and clinics. Further, Tourism Holding will establish one thousand hotel rooms in the area to make it the first health tourism destination in Indonesia.

“A large convention hall is also under construction in KEK Sanur, which will be completed in August 2023,” Askaria added.

A lot of teams have collaborated in developing this area, such as organisations from the USA, surgical hospitals and nursing homes from South Korea, fertility clinics from Australia, and immunology centres from Japan.

Askaria said the development of KEK Sanur is in line with President Jokowi’s instruction to provide Indonesian people with better health services and prevent them from spending money on health care abroad. The president reported that around two million Indonesians seek treatment abroad and spend Rp97.5 trillion annually.

Earlier, the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Eric Tohir expressed optimism that the development of the first Health and Tourism Special Economic Zone in Indonesia would boost the local and national economy.

The total investment to build the Health Economic Zone is Rp10.2 trillion. Once fully operational in 2024, the KEK Sanur is expected to hire around 43,000 workers and in 2045, the area is expected to contribute up to US$1.28 billion or Rp19.6 trillion to the Indonesian economy.