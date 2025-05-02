Bali in the Dark: Island Struggles with Major Power Outage

Bali is currently grappling with a widespread power outage that began on Friday afternoon, 2 May 2025, at around 4:00 PM local time.

The blackout in Bali is affecting large parts of the island, disrupting daily life for residents, businesses, and tourists alike.

State electricity company PLN has identified the cause as a disturbance linked to the undersea power cables connecting Bali to Java. A fault was first detected at the Celukan Bawang PLTU (Steam Power Plant) Unit #2, a coal-fired power station in North Bali. The precise technical issue is still being investigated, but PLN teams have been deployed across the island to assess and repair the damage.

As of early evening, approximately 50% of the electricity supply had been restored, with efforts ongoing to bring the rest of the island back online. In the meantime, many areas remain without power, and rotating blackouts are being used to manage the load.

The impact has been felt widely. Traffic lights are out across major intersections, causing heavy congestion and several minor road accidents. Shops and restaurants are struggling to operate without functioning point-of-sale systems, and many have closed temporarily. Hotels and larger businesses have switched to backup generators where possible, but smaller establishments have not all been able to do the same.

Denpasar’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport experienced a brief disruption, though flight operations have continued with support from emergency power systems. Travellers are being advised to check with their airlines in case of further changes.

On social media, locals and visitors are sharing images of blacked-out streets, candlelit hotel lobbies, and frustrated attempts to find working ATMs or Wi-Fi. Some travellers have reported being stuck in lifts or unable to access accommodation due to key card systems failing.

This ongoing disruption has reignited concerns about Bali’s dependence on external energy sources. Despite being a global tourism hub, the island still imports much of its electricity from Java. Plans have long been discussed to improve energy independence, particularly through renewable sources like solar and wind, but progress has been slow. Governor Wayan Koster has previously opposed further undersea cable projects from Java, calling instead for local energy development.

As the blackout enters its second day in some areas, authorities are urging patience and caution. Drivers are advised to take extra care on the roads, and residents are encouraged to limit electricity usage once supply returns to help stabilise the grid.

PLN has pledged to continue updates as restoration progresses, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of infrastructure on an island so heavily reliant on tourism and international connectivity.