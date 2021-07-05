Java-Bali Immigration Services Temporarily Suspended

The Directorate General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry has temporarily suspended face-to-face immigration services at all immigration offices in Java and Bali from 5-20th July 2021.

Services for foreigners such as residence permits and face-to-face immigration services are also stopped. Foreign guarantors or foreigners can apply for an extension of residence permit or other applications online through the website: https://izintinggal-online.imigrasi.go.id/

For visa applications, it can also be done online through the visa-online.imigrasi.go.id website so that foreigners and their guarantors do not need to go to their local immigration office.

“During this emergency PPKM period, the immigration office only opens passport services for Indonesian citizens with urgent needs,” said Head of Public Relations and General Affairs of the Directorate General of Immigration, Arya Pradhana Anggakara.

In addition, Arya said that the online queue system through the Online Passport Queue Registration Application (APAPO) is also currently temporarily closed.

“For passport applicants with urgent needs such as treatment abroad or other emergency purposes, we invite them to come directly to the nearest immigration office,” said Arya.

The cessation of face-to-face immigration services, said Arya, is temporary and will continue to be evaluated according to the direction of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.

“People who need immigration consultation can contact us through the live chat feature on the website www.imigrasi.go.id,” said Arya.