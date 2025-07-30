Bali Government Bans Development of Tourism Facilities on Productive Land

Governor Wayan Koster enforces a strict ban on new tourism development on Bali’s productive land as part of a long-term plan to protect the island from overexploitation.

The Bali Provincial Government has officially prohibited the issuance of permits for the development of tourism facilities on productive land starting in 2025. Governor Wayan Koster emphasised that the policy is part of Bali’s tourism clean-up programme and marks the beginning of the 100-Year Bali Development Plan, running from 2025 to 2125.

“I have signed the instruction. Starting this year [2025], no more permits for tourism facilities will be issued on productive land,” said Koster during a plenary session of the Bali Regional People’s Representative Council (Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat Daerah or DPRD) in Denpasar on Monday, the 28th of July.

Koster acknowledged that the policy would likely spark controversy and expressed his readiness to face criticism from various quarters. He stressed that such action is essential to prevent Bali from being overexploited and confirmed that the policy would be strictly enforced until the end of his tenure.

Several concrete measures have already been taken, including the demolition of nearly 50 tourism-related buildings that were found to be in violation of regulations at Bingin Beach, and the enforcement of height restrictions on the Step Up Jimbaran building. Koster even visited the demolition sites in person to demonstrate the seriousness of his commitment.

“The violations are flagrant, and I’m not afraid. This is the first time a tourism facility has been demolished for breaching regulations—and it won’t stop here,” he declared.

To support the clean-up effort, Koster called for the full backing of the Bali DPRD.

“If the council issues a recommendation for action, I’ll follow through. At present, there are nine more sites ready for enforcement,” he added.

In response, Deputy Speaker of the Bali DPRD, I Wayan Disel Astawa, said he would like to receive further information about the nine locations mentioned by the governor.

While he expressed support for the programme, he also noted the importance of proper handling at the targeted sites, as many of the existing structures were built prior to the implementation of the policy and could affect business operations.

“We can’t just demolish standing buildings and suddenly introduce new regulations. These sites need to be managed, not simply torn down,” Astawa said.