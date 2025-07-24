Dozens of Illegal Buildings Demolished on Bingin Beach, Bali

Authorities dismantled 48 unauthorised structures along Bali’s Bingin Beach following legal violations on protected coastal land.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster, accompanied by Badung Regent I Wayan Adi Arnawa, oversaw the demolition of 48 illegal structures in the Bingin Beach area, Pecatu Village, Badung Regency, Bali, on Monday, the 21st of July. The removal of these unauthorised buildings in a restricted zone followed an inspection by Commission I of the Bali Provincial DPRD on the 6th of May.

“Commission I of the Bali Provincial DPRD inspected in May. It was found that several tourism businesses in the area were built on state-owned land and lacked the required permits,” Arnawa explained.

Arnawa highlighted that Law No. 27 of 2007 on the Management of Coastal Areas and Small Islands, particularly Article 35, stipulates that coastal and boundary zones are protected areas, and any form of commercialisation without appropriate permits is prohibited. Furthermore, Bali Governor Regulation No. 24 of 2020 also prohibits the construction of buildings on coastal boundaries and cliff areas in Bali, as these zones are designated as protected state land.

Meanwhile, I Gusti Agung Ketut Suryanegara, Head of the Badung Civil Service Police Unit (Satuan Polisi Pamong Praja or Satpol PP), stated that the Bali Provincial Satpol PP had carried out a clarification process with business owners and managers operating in the Bingin Beach area on Tuesday, the 27th of May. He explained that dozens of business operators attended the meeting one by one. They were questioned regarding the legality of their businesses, land ownership status, and the identities of the business owners.

“Out of the 48 businesses on Bingin Beach, at least seven were either managed or run in partnership with foreign nationals. These foreigners acted as investors, although the listed persons in charge remained Indonesian citizens. However, several of them fled upon learning that their businesses were to be demolished,” Suryanegara explained.

Putu Satya Pratama (22), a villa employee at Bingin Beach, was emotional as he recalled the demolition. He never imagined he would find himself unemployed so suddenly.

“Yes, I was sad—very sad and surprised. I didn’t expect it to happen so suddenly. They had just put up police tape, and then they immediately began dismantling everything. I was shocked—there was no time to prepare,” he told the press on Tuesday, the 22nd of July.