AstraZeneca CTMAV 547 Vaccine Given Go Ahead

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch CTMAV 547, which had previously been suspended, is now permitted to be administered in the national vaccination program.

The decision comes from the Food and Drug Administration (POM) after the AstraZeneca CTMAV 547 vaccine finished undergoing sterility and abnormal toxicity testing.

Tests were carried out at the National Food and Drug Testing Development Centre (PPOMN) of the POM, to determine the correlation between vaccine quality and reported side effects.

The spokesperson for COVID-19 Vaccination from the Health Ministry, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said that the ministry welcomed the AstraZeneca CTMAV 547 vaccine testing results that had been carried out by the POM.

“This test is a proof of the government’s caution in providing the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Nadia.

On Tuesday 26th May, PPPOMN published the test report with the conclusion that “abnormal toxicity and sterility of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch CTMAV 547 has been tested and that meets quality requirements and is safe to use.”

“Based on the results of these tests, it can be concluded that there is no correlation between the quality of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine batch number CTMAV 547 and the reported AEFI. For this reason, AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine batch number CTMAV 547 can still be used,” said a statement by the POM.