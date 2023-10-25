Monkeypox Cases in Jakarta Increasing, Ministry of Health Discloses Cause

Monkeypox cases in Greater Jakarta continue to increase, as stated by the Head of the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Immunisation Section of the Greater Jakarta Health Service, Ngabila Salama.

“The Greater Jakarta monkeypox update as of 24th October 2023 at 10 am WIB/local Jakarta time contains a total of 10 positive cases,” said Salama on Tuesday.

Salama added that 11 people were suspected of monkeypox, two are probable or showing symptoms of monkeypox but have not yet had a PCR test, and six people who previously had the status of suspects tested negative for monkeypox.

The Greater Jakarta Health Service encourages the public to continuously maintain personal hygiene by implementing Clean and Healthy Living Behaviour in order to prevent the spread of monkeypox in the capital.

“People can prevent the spread of this disease by diligently wearing masks and washing their hands with soap in running water, especially if they are sick and meet sick people. Apart from that, we also need to maintain good reproductive health,” said Acting Head of the Greater Jakarta Provincial Health Service, Ani Ruspitawati, in a written statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health stated that one of the factors causing monkeypox in Indonesia is unsafe sexual acts. According to the Head of the Communications and Public Services Bureau of the Health Ministry, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the monkeypox virus spreads from human to human due to direct contact with bodily fluids, skin lesions, or scars of those infected.

The monkeypox virus can also be transmitted from a pregnant mother to the fetus via the placenta; or when touching objects contaminated with bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing, towels, or bed sheets.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

Reddish lesions and rashes

Fever

Enlarged lymph nodes

Throat pain

Muscle pain (myalgia)

Difficulty swallowing

Due to the increase in cases this year, Director General of Disease Prevention and Control at the Ministry of Health, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, said the Ministry is implementing at least three initiatives, namely surveillance, therapeutic, and vaccination efforts. Surveillance efforts are carried out by means of epidemiological investigations and the preparation of examining laboratories. Therapeutic is by providing symptomatic therapy, fulfilling monkeypox-specific antiviral logistics, and monitoring the patient’s condition. Furthermore, the Ministry of Health will also vaccinate individuals, especially in high-risk groups.

The administration of the monkeypox vaccine began on 24th October at health service facilities appointed by the Greater Jakarta Health Service in the South Jakarta, Central Jakarta, East Jakarta, and West Jakarta areas.

Two doses of vaccine are given at an interval of four weeks. The type of monkeypox vaccine used is an imported vaccine produced by Bavarian Nordic, Denmark under the trademark JYNNEOS in a single-dose packaging, which has received the Vaccine Approval Certificate from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency as of 17th March.