A Female Farmer Found Dead, Swallowed by a Giant Python

A tragic incident took place in Sidrap as a woman was found dead inside a giant python.

A farmer and a villager in Sidrap, South Sulawesi, named Farida (45) was found dead in the stomach of a 5-metre-long giant python.

This tragic incident occurred on Thursday, the 6th of June, precisely when Farida went to the garden to harvest chillies and cocoa. Previously, the victim was reported missing by her husband after not returning home from the garden. At that moment, her husband and villagers started looking for the victim.

The village chief, Suardi Rosi, explained to the local press that Farida’s husband found several of his wife’s belongings scattered in the middle of the road, which raised suspicions. Villagers started searching the area and found a reticulated python about five metres long with a large bulge in its stomach.

Suspecting that the python had swallowed Farida, residents cut open the snake’s stomach and found Farida’s fully clothed body inside, already dead.

Farida’s body was buried in Pangkajene, Sidrap.

Incidents like this have previously occurred in several other regions in Indonesia. In the year 2018, a 54-year-old woman was found dead inside a seven-metre-long python in Muna City. In the previous year, a farmer in West Sulawesi was swallowed by a four-metre-long python in an oil palm plantation.