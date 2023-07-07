What You Need to Know About the Visa on Arrival

There has been a lot of press recently regarding the Indonesian government’s decision to temporarily revoke the visa-free policy for 159 countries, with many arguing that it will negatively impact Indonesia’s tourism industry.

It’s worth noting, however, that the visa-free facility is still available for members of ASEAN and the decision comes at a time when there has been rigorous debate around the idea of quality tourism versus quantity (mass tourism) and also when reports of unruly foreigners disrespecting laws and cultural traditions, especially in Bali, have been making front-page news.

To be clear, cancelling the visa-free facility does not mean tourists cannot visit Indonesia, it just means you’ll now have to get a visa and one of the easiest visas to get is the Visa on Arrival (VoA), which at the time of going to print is available for 94 countries.

In fact, Bali’s Governor, I Wayan Koster told a Bali People’s Representative Council (DPRD) Plenary Meeting recently that foreign tourist arrivals to Bali have actually increased after the visa-free revocation for 159 countries, dismissing reports that arrival numbers had decreased, according to reporting from Nusa Bali.

So, what is a Visa on Arrival (VoA)?

A Visa on Arrival (VoA) is a type of visa that allows travellers to obtain a visa at the port of entry upon their arrival in a foreign country, without having to apply for one from an embassy or consulate before they arrive.

The VoA process varies by country, but for visitors to Indonesia, travellers must present a passport that’s valid for at least six months after the date of arrival, proof of onward travel, and payment of a visa fee to immigration officials at the airport or other port of entry. Be aware that the VoA does not allow you to work in Indonesia. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the VoA can be granted for leisure or tourism purposes, official or government visits, business meetings, attending international conferences and meetings, and if you’re in transit.

Requirements and restrictions can change at short notice, so it’s worth checking what the latest updates are before you jump on a plane, and whether your country is on the list of countries approved for VoA.

How many days is the VoA valid?

The Indonesian VoA gives you up to 30 days of stay in Indonesia and can be extended on request from a local immigration office. If you want to extend your stay beyond this, you’re going to need a different visa which can be done easily and quickly through Seven Stones Indonesia, so long as you have all of the necessary documents in place.

How much does the VoA cost?

The cost of the Indonesian VoA is Rp500,000 for 30 days. Payment can be made by cash in Indonesian rupiah, cash in a foreign currency (but be aware of exchange rates if you decide to do this) or credit or debit cards. Again, it’s worth double-checking this before you arrive as prices can vary depending on nationality and updates to rules and regulations.

Where do you get an Indonesia VoA?

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the VoA can be obtained at all major international airports and seaports across Indonesia including Bali, Jakarta, Batam, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, Medan, Manado, Lombok and Kalimantan.

Need help with your visas?

If you are interested in visiting Indonesia and want more details on the different types of visa options available to you, including the VoA, Seven Stones Indonesia can help. Our team of experienced professionals can guide you through the process and provide support to ensure that your stay in Indonesia is legal and hassle-free. Contact us today to learn more via [email protected].