World AI Show Indonesia 2025 Arrives in Jakarta to Power Southeast Asia’s AI Revolution

Global business events and consulting giant, Trescon, is set to host the 45th global edition of the World AI Show from the 8th to the 9th of July 2025 at the JW Marriott, Jakarta, marking a landmark platform for Indonesia’s digital transformation journey.

With less than two weeks to go, World AI Show 2025 is already shaping up to be a cornerstone moment in Southeast Asia’s AI development, bringing together national leaders, global technology enterprises, emerging start-ups, and visionary thinkers who are collectively driving the future of artificial intelligence in the region.

This edition is more than just a continuation of a prestigious global series — it is a pivotal opportunity for Indonesia. As national frameworks such as Stranas KA and Vision 2045 gather momentum, the World AI Show – Indonesia offers a strategic platform for dialogue, investment, and cross-sector partnerships aimed at enabling scalable, responsible AI adoption aligned with national goals.

A Global Platform Backed by Industry Powerhouses

The World AI Show Indonesia 2025 is supported by a powerful ecosystem of global and regional technology leaders, offering unparalleled networking opportunities for delegates and participants. The sponsor line-up is headlined by two of the world’s largest cloud service providers:

Gold Sponsors:

– Alibaba Cloud | Blue Power Technology

– Tencent Cloud

– UCLOUD Global

– ASIX

– IDStar, a fast-growing IT solutions provider with strong regional expertise.

The exhibition floor will showcase innovative solutions from Intiva, Kouventa, Fastra, Inoventi, Nusantech, Tictag, InsightGenie, and Mekari — offering cutting-edge technologies in AI, data intelligence, automation, enterprise transformation, smart cities, and digital infrastructure.

These partnerships ensure that the World AI Show delivers not only global visibility but also tangible outcomes for sponsors, partners, and delegates through curated networking, media exposure, and access to key decision-makers.

Adding to the event’s credibility are high-impact collaborations with influential national and international partners, including BritCham Indonesia, KUMPUL, STARFINDO (Asosiasi StartUp for Industri Indonesia), APDI, APAII, and Tamilar Startup. Together, they bring extensive networks and strategic alignment to ensure this platform drives measurable progress across both public and private sectors.

The two-day summit promises a high-value experience with a strong focus on collaboration, innovation, and impact. The agenda is thoughtfully curated to address both immediate industry needs and long-term strategic ambitions. Key themes include a strategic focus on Indonesia’s 2045 AI-driven digital economy, scaling it to its 10x potential, covering all bases with strategic insights ‘From Enterprise to Ecosystem’, and high-collaboration, high-impact, revolutionary, and thought-provoking ideas within AI advancements. Each session is designed to offer practical insights, policy alignment, and real-world use cases to accelerate implementation across sectors.

Attendees can expect a diverse range of sessions, including:

Responsible AI and ethical deployment

GenAI’s role in enhancing enterprise productivity

AI-powered financial services and fraud detection

Cybersecurity and data privacy in the AI era

The future of work and AI-led workforce transformation

Distinguished Speakers Driving the Dialogue

This year’s speaker line-up features strong representation from both the public and private sectors, including:

Prof. Hammam Riza, President, KORIKA

Madame Hj. Diana Dewi, SE, Chairwoman, The Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Jakarta)

Arif Ilham Adnan, Co-Chairman, APDI / KADIN Jakarta

Vincent Henry Iswara, CEO, DANA Indonesia

Restu Kresnadi, Chief Data Officer, Kalbe Farma

Sonny Supriyadi, Chief Data Officer, Maybank

Wilbertus Darmadi, CIO, Toyota Astra Motor

Renaldi Tjahaya, Chief Digital Officer, Kawan Lama Group

Yudhistira Nugraha, Head of Centre for Data & IT, Ministry of Education and Culture

Anindio Daneswara, SVP of IT & Digital, PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Leaders from Tiket.com, PT Semen Indonesia, ID Food, Sinar Mas Land, Meratus, and more will also contribute to key sessions, ensuring deep cross-sector engagement.

FutureTech World Cup: The Spotlight on Innovation

A key highlight of the summit is the FutureTech World Cup, to be held on the 9th of July 2025 at the JW Marriott, Jakarta. This live pitch competition will feature ten high-potential start-ups from across Asia, each selected for their innovation, scalability, and impact in sectors such as:

Artificial Intelligence

Smart Cities & Urban Tech

FinTech & Digital Infrastructure

HealthTech & BioAI

Climate Tech & Sustainability

These start-ups will pitch before an elite jury of regional investment leaders:

Navas Ebin Muhammed, MD & Head of APAC, Mars Growth Capital (Singapore)

Wiljadi Tan, Managing Partner, Protemus Capital (Indonesia)

Derisa Zahara, VP of Value Creation, AC Ventures (Indonesia)

Agung Bezharie Hadinegoro, Partner, Antler (Indonesia)

Eddy Gunawan, IT Security Expert, PT Pertamina (Persero)

The competition offers not only visibility but also a strategic entry point into Southeast Asia’s innovation economy. The winning start-up will advance to the Grand Finale at the Dubai AI Festival 2026, providing them with a truly global stage.

Positioned at the crossroads of innovation, regulation, and industry transformation, the World AI Show – Indonesia 2025 is not just a conference — it is a strategic catalyst for collaboration, policy-making, and technological progress in the ASEAN region.

From building public-private partnerships to facilitating investor-ready pitches and enabling AI adoption across industries, this summit is where Indonesia’s AI future takes shape.

“Indonesia’s AI journey demands both innovation and wisdom. Through KORIKA’s leadership, we are shaping an ecosystem that reflects our national values while advancing technological progress. The World AI Show is a platform of both opportunity and responsibility — a chance to ensure our digital transformation is inclusive and impactful,” said Prof. Hammam Riza, President of KORIKA.

Now is the time to position your organisation at the heart of Indonesia’s AI movement. Be part of the conversations — and the outcomes — that will define the region’s digital economy for years to come.