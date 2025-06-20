Jakarta Officially Becomes FIFA’s Regional Hub for Southeast Asia and East Asia

Jakarta has recently been named FIFA’s Regional Hub for Southeast and East Asia, marking a historic leap for football development.

The Chairman of the Football Association of Indonesia (Persatuan Sepak Bola Seluruh Indonesia or PSSI), Erick Thohir, announced that Jakarta has been officially designated as the regional hub for the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) in Southeast Asia and East Asia.

This prestigious status was confirmed after Thohir and FIFA President Gianni Infantino signed the Host Country Agreement (HCA) to establish the FIFA Hub at the FIFA Jakarta office. The significant signing took place during the FIFA Executive Football Summit 2025 in Miami, the United States, on Tuesday, the 17th of June. This agreement builds upon and complements the HCA initially signed in November 2023

Following the signing in Miami, Indonesia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports will formalise the agreement legally through ratification by three parties, solidifying Jakarta’s role as FIFA’s operational hub in the region. With this latest HCA, the FIFA Hub in Jakarta will not only serve Indonesia but will also act as a central base for Southeast Asia and East Asia, encompassing 21 member associations.

The elevated status of the FIFA Hub in Jakarta, furthermore, will expand FIFA’s influence. The global football governing body will no longer focus solely on supporting football development in Indonesia but will extend its scope of support across Asia.

“When I met [Infantino], I updated him on the progress we’ve made in Indonesia. He was pleased with the developments, given that Indonesia previously faced numerous challenges. Thanks to FIFA’s support and the hard work of the PSSI, we’ve seen progress, including the national team’s increasingly positive achievements,” Thohir remarked.

Meanwhile, Infantino described the agreement as a historic milestone for Indonesian football.

“Today marks a historic day for Indonesian football and the future of Asian football, as we take a major step in expanding FIFA’s presence in the region through our office in Jakarta,” he remarked as well.