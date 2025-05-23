World AI Show Indonesia: Catalyst for Indonesia’s Digital Economic Transformation

Trescon has announced the 45th global edition of the World AI Show, scheduled to take place on the 8–9th of July 2025 at JW Marriott, Jakarta, placing Indonesia at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation in Southeast Asia.

With Indonesia’s digital economy projected to surpass US$130 billion by the end of 2025, the nation is poised to strengthen its position as Southeast Asia’s leading technology hub. The World AI Show will serve as a pivotal convergence point for global technology leaders, policymakers, and investors to explore AI’s transformative potential across Indonesia’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“AI is a rapidly advancing technology with far-reaching global implications, and its optimal implementation continues to be explored. Open discussions among diverse stakeholders are essential to shaping its future responsibly. A considered approach to AI adoption is crucial, as studying and evaluating AI-driven decisions enables companies to refine their understanding and application of the technology. Events like the World AI Show provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration, contributing to discussions on governance, sustainability, and the responsible use of AI to ensure its safe and ethical implementation,” said Vince Henry Iswara, CEO of DANA Indonesia.

The exclusive gathering will offer comprehensive insights into Indonesia’s ‘Making Indonesia 4.0’ initiative, which strategically positions artificial intelligence at the core of the nation’s ambitious digital transformation agenda. This framework aligns with Indonesia’s broader economic objectives of achieving technological sovereignty and assuming a leadership role in advanced digital economies.

Strategic Focus Areas

The World AI Show in Indonesia will facilitate high-level discourse on critical AI implementation domains, including:

AI-Driven Enterprise Transformation – Advanced frameworks for organisational intelligence and operational excellence

– Advanced frameworks for organisational intelligence and operational excellence Decision Intelligence Systems – Methodologies for translating complex data infrastructures into actionable business intelligence

– Methodologies for translating complex data infrastructures into actionable business intelligence Enterprise-Scale AI Deployment – Roadmaps for implementing AI solutions that deliver measurable returns on investment

– Roadmaps for implementing AI solutions that deliver measurable returns on investment Regulatory Excellence and Ethical Governance – Balancing innovation with responsible deployment protocols

– Balancing innovation with responsible deployment protocols Urban Technology Integration – Blueprint strategies for data-driven municipal infrastructure

– Blueprint strategies for data-driven municipal infrastructure Human-Machine Collaborative Frameworks – Redefining workforce capabilities through augmented intelligence systems

– Redefining workforce capabilities through augmented intelligence systems Data Architecture Mastery – Establishing robust foundations for cognitive computing implementation

Exceptional Engagement Platform

The meticulously curated programme will feature:

Executive Roundtables – Closed-door discussions facilitating strategic partnerships and investment opportunities

– Closed-door discussions facilitating strategic partnerships and investment opportunities Technical Workshops – In-depth sessions led by recognised authorities in AI implementation

– In-depth sessions led by recognised authorities in AI implementation Investment Showcases – Presentations from Indonesia’s most promising AI ventures

– Presentations from Indonesia’s most promising AI ventures Policy Forums – Direct engagement with regulatory stakeholders shaping Indonesia’s AI governance framework

– Direct engagement with regulatory stakeholders shaping Indonesia’s AI governance framework Networking Functions – Structured opportunities to build meaningful relationships with key industry figures

Strategic Value Proposition

The World AI Show represents a unique opportunity for:

Technology Leaders – Showcase pioneering solutions to Indonesia’s most receptive audience of enterprise adopters

– Showcase pioneering solutions to Indonesia’s most receptive audience of enterprise adopters Solution Providers – Establish strategic positioning within Indonesia’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem

– Establish strategic positioning within Indonesia’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem Investors – Gain access to meticulously vetted investment opportunities in one of Asia’s most dynamic technology markets

– Gain access to meticulously vetted investment opportunities in one of Asia’s most dynamic technology markets Enterprise Executives – Undertake comprehensive evaluations of AI technologies with demonstrable business impact potential

– Undertake comprehensive evaluations of AI technologies with demonstrable business impact potential Academic Institutions – Develop research partnerships with industry counterparts, driving applied innovation

“As we mark the 5th edition of the World AI Show in Indonesia and the 45th globally, it reflects not only continuity but also the growing relevance of Indonesia within the regional AI landscape. With national priorities such as Stranas KA and Vision 2045 accelerating AI adoption, this edition brings together the leadership and expertise needed to turn ambition into tangible, real-world outcomes across sectors,” said Mithun Shetty, Vice Chairman of Trescon.

Secure your position at the forefront of Indonesia’s AI revolution and join the select cohort of visionaries defining the nation’s technological trajectory for decades to come. The future of AI in Southeast Asia is being written now — ensure your organisation is holding the pen.

For sponsorship opportunities, speaking engagements, or attendance information, please contact:

Shrikanth Prabhu

Commercial Director

Email: prabhu@tresconglobal.com

Mobile: 8660115892