Annathaya Spa & Wellness for Luxury Relaxation in Bandung

The new spa at Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage brings a world-class wellness sanctuary to the district – Annathaya Spa & Wellness.

Designed to provide guests with an oasis of relaxation and rejuvenation, the spa features an all-wood interior concept and an expanded range of treatments. Annathaya Spa & Wellness offers guests of Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage the perfect place to unwind and recharge in a serene and elegant environment.

Opening on 1 August 2025 with three massage rooms, the spa offers indulgent massages, therapeutic body scrubs, and signature rituals – each treatment expertly delivered by Annathaya Spa & Wellness’s skilled therapists using the finest natural products. Massage treatments are priced from IDR 488,000.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Annathaya Spa & Wellness at Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage, not only delivering the warmth and signature hospitality that define our brand but also introducing exciting new wellness and massage experiences,” said Mr Gerri Primacitra, General Manager of Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage. “We look forward to welcoming guests to our new spa with a special 25% discount until the end of August 2025.”

Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage is the first Swiss-Belresort-branded property in Java, located in the scenic Upper Dago area within the historic Dago Heritage Golf Course complex, established in 1917 and recognised as one of Indonesia’s oldest golf courses. This four-star international resort offers 161 well-appointed rooms and an array of modern facilities, including an all-day dining restaurant, lobby lounge and bar, fully equipped meeting rooms, a heated infinity pool, fitness centre, kids’ club, spa and massage services, and a wine corner. Guests also enjoy direct access to the adjoining golf course, seamlessly blending leisure, comfort, and heritage into one destination.

