Merdeka Escape: Special Offers at Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage

Your Merdeka moment begins with a key card and a warm welcome at Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage Bandung.

Enjoy 15% off when you book directly via the official website, www.swiss-belhotel.com, and celebrate freedom with comfort, connection, and relaxation by using the promo code MERDEKA80 for stays until the 30th of September 2025.

Freedom tastes even better at Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage Bandung. Savour Indonesia’s local delights such as Mie Kocok Bandung, Soto Bandung, Ayam Bakar Padang, Mie Goreng Kampung, and Kwetiau Goreng Sapi/Ayam for only IDR 80,000 net per portion until the 31st of August 2025. As a special treat for the 17th of August 2025, guests will pay only 80% of the price for the selected menu.

“There’s no better way to celebrate Independence Day than by enjoying the freedom with a stay worth remembering! Take a break, stay local, and indulge in Merdeka comfort at Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage,” said Mr Gerri Primacitra, General Manager of Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage Bandung.

Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage, part of a four-star international hotel chain, is the first Swiss-Belresort property in Java. It is located in the Upper Dago area within the historic Dago Heritage Golf Course complex, established in 1917 and one of the oldest golf courses in Indonesia. The resort offers 161 rooms with a range of international-standard facilities, including a restaurant, lobby lounge and bar, meeting rooms, a heated infinity pool complete with gym, kids’ club and spa massage facilities, a wine corner, and convenient access to the Dago Heritage Golf Course.

For more information, contact +62-22 2045 9999, WhatsApp +62-22 2045 9999 / 0811 2331 917 (Room Reservations) via this link, or 0877 7972 0035 (Swiss-Kitchen™ Restaurant) via this link. You can also email prmsrda@swiss-belhotel.com, follow on Instagram @swissbelresortdago, or visit the Facebook fan page Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage.