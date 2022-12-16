Supporting Healthy Lifestyle, HARRIS Day 2022 Successfully Held in Six Cities in Indonesia.

HARRIS Hotel, the lodging brand owned by The Ascott Limited (Ascott), a member of CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has successfully organized the annual HARRIS Day event with the theme On the Move Cycling.

The Fun Bike event was held on Sunday, 11th December 2022 with approximately 20 km and got more than 2000 participants from six cities in Indonesia – Bogor, Batam, Bali, Malang, Pontianak and Samarinda – and was supported by participants from the cycling community, hotel guests, business partners, employees, and the public.

This year is the 11th year of the HARRIS Day event and it is filled with a series of activities including fun bikes supported by various fun activities such as talk shows, quizzes, door prizes, and CSR activities. All these activities are conducted to support a healthy lifestyle which is one of the concepts carried out by the HARRIS Hotel brand.

Patrick Vaysse, Chief Operating Officer of The Ascott Limited – Indonesia for Hotels said that this year’s HARRIS Day event received high enthusiasm from the community, especially bicycle sports lovers. This is evidenced by the total number of participants exceeding our target. This year’s HARRIS Day event is very special because it is held offline again after previously being done virtually. Some of HARRIS Day ticket sales will be donated to our CSR program through the ISCO foundation, as Ascott’s commitment to supporting the education of children in need in Indonesia.”

HARRIS Day 2022 has three categories that can be joined individually or in groups consisting of two or four people. Participants are invited to travel through beautiful urban views with different characteristics in each city. This not only nourishes the soul through exercise but also refreshes the mind by seeing a different atmosphere.

“In accordance with HARRIS Hotels’ concept of on the move and healthy living, we want to invite the entire community to continue to actively move, maintain health, and balance lifestyle through exercise. We hope that this activity will continue to receive high enthusiasm from the community in the coming years. HARRIS Hotel will continue to be committed to contributing more to popularizing sports into a lifestyle,” Director of Brand and Marketing of The Ascott Limited – Indonesia, Irene Janti said.

Participants who took part in this event had the opportunity to get door prizes at the end of the event with various attractive prizes such as motorbikes, vacation tickets from Citilink Indonesia and Bicycles from United Bike, as well as various other interesting door prizes.

This event was successfully held thanks to the support of various parties including Citilink Indonesia, United Bike, Fitbar, Hydro Coco, KingKoil, VHP, and Ecolab, as well as the media partners MRA Broadcast Network, Gen FM, IDN Times, Liputan6.com, Merdeka.com, and Kompas.com. For more information, please visit www.harrisday.whatsup-harris.com/ or Instagram @harrishotels.