Indonesian Immigration Officially Unveils a New Education Visa

The Directorate General of Immigration inaugurated the latest version of the education visa, on Thursday, 12th October 2023.

This specific visa category is tailored for foreign nationals seeking to pursue their studies in Indonesia. Under the recent regulations, prospective students are no longer required to procure recommendations from the pertinent ministry in order to secure an education visa.

“Prospective students now only need to furnish evidence of acceptance by educational institutions,” disclosed Heru Tjondro, the Director of Immigration Stay Permits, during the ‘Imifest‘ Immigration Festival held at Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Yogyakarta.

Beyond students, this educational visa can also accommodate foreigners aspiring to serve as educators in Indonesia. What sets the latest education visa apart is its provision for future sponsorship by individual Indonesian citizens or educational institutions.

“Through this visa, we are streamlining the process for prospective students intending to study in Indonesia,” Tjondro noted.

Various visa options are available, including visas for students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. “Education visa applications can be conveniently submitted online through the website evisa.imigration.go.id,” Tjondro added.