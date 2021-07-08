PHMHOTELS Launch 1O1 URBAN

PHMHOTELS has launched a new brand called 1O1 URBAN in July 2021, with the opening of 1O1 URBAN Jakarta Thamrin and 1O1 URBAN Jakarta Kelapa Gading.

1O1 URBAN is a midscale select-service brand that offers a stylish, comfortable and enjoyable experience grounded in 24/7 effortless convenience and is specifically designed to meet the constantly changing needs of millennials and modern travellers by providing casual comfort.

“The launch of 1O1 URBAN marks another milestone for PHMHOTELS. PHMHOTELS is bringing exciting fresh options to our guests and delivering on our commitment to create a more diversified hospitality industry and become the most preferred hospitality brand in Indonesia,”

said Marcia Amandary, Director of Brand and Creative for PHMHOTELS.

1O1 URBAN debuts in Jakarta with two rebranded hotels joining the portfolio. TAKES Hotel Jakarta, a PHM Collection has been reintroduced as 1O1 URBAN Jakarta Thamrin and THE BnB Jakarta Kelapa Gading has been rebranded as 1O1 URBAN Jakarta Kelapa Gading.

Centrally located in Thamrin, 1O1 URBAN Jakarta Thamrin features 145 rooms, five suites, a variety of function rooms and three food and beverage venues (Lobi Restaurant, Komunal Café &Creative HUB and Carica Rooftop & Terrace). Moreover, 1O1 URBAN Jakarta Kelapa Gading is strategically located on Jl. Boulevard Bukit Gading Raya, Kelapa Gading. It offers 171 rooms, six function rooms and Komunal Café & Creative HUB.

PHMHOTELS will continue expanding 1O1 URBAN to open in strategic areas of Indonesia’s cosmopolitan cities. The new brand represents an outstanding opportunity for hotels to enhance their visibility, nurture customer confidence and access a wider audience through multiple distribution channels and a global sales structure.

1O1 URBAN hotels look forward to welcoming both business and leisure travellers with high standards of safety and health. All dedicated associates are ready to provide excellent services and give guests a personalised and hospitable experience.

Visit www.1O1URBAN.com to make reservations.