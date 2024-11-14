Grand Hyatt Bali Honoured as Best Family Resort in “Holiday with Kids” Awards

Grand Hyatt Bali, the luxurious beachfront resort in Nusa Dua, is delighted to announce its recognition as the Best Family Resort in the prestigious Holidays with Kids Awards 2024.

Grand Hyatt Bali was selected as one of 20 five-star hotels, achieving an impressive 9th place among top resorts. This accolade highlights Grand Hyatt Bali’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional family experiences.

Holidays with Kids, Australia’s leading multi-platform family travel network, reaching over 1 million Australian families each quarter, is a trusted resource for family travel.

“We are incredibly proud and honoured to be recognised as the Best Family Resort by Holidays with Kids,” said Mr Gottfried Bogensperger, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Bali. “This award reflects our dedication to providing the best possible experience for families, and we are grateful for the support of our guests. We look forward to continuing to offer unforgettable holidays for families from around the world.”

Grand Hyatt Bali has earned its reputation as a premier destination for families seeking both relaxation and adventure. With its stunning beachfront location and award-winning hospitality, it has become popular for families eager to explore Bali’s rich culture, breathtaking natural beauty, and world-class resort amenities.

The resort offers spacious family suites, a wide range of family and wellness activities, and a hassle-free holiday package with an F&B All-Inclusive Offer, inviting guests to experience culinary delights where luxury, indulgence, and gastronomic exploration converge. For family travellers, the package includes complimentary access to the Kids Club, adding an extra layer of enjoyment and ensuring a memorable experience for the entire family, as well as five complimentary resort photoshoots to capture the cherished moments of their stay.

For more information, please send your inquiries via email to bali.grand@hyatt.com or call +62 361 771234.