phmhotels Welcome International Tourists

PHM hotels welcome the Indonesian government’s plan to reopen Bali to international tourists by participating in the Bali and Beyond Travel Fair (BBTF) 2021 at The Nusa Dua, Bali, organised by the Association of The Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA) Bali on 10-11 June 2021.

Together with 145 other sellers from various regions in Indonesia, phmhotels re-promotes the popular tourist destinations and favourite products in Bali and other regions in Indonesia, both via face-to-face and virtual meetings, to the international market as an effort to encourage the recovery of Bali and national tourism. By joining the business-to-business meeting in the national and international tourism industry, phmhotels also takes an important role in conveying information and education to the Indonesian society and partners abroad.

The government’s policies are implemented to support the economic growth in Indonesia, especially in tourism. In July 2021, phmhotels launched the phm-AmanSafe program to ensure that health protocols are always implemented to provide the highest level of safety and hygiene for guests and employees. All hotels under phmhotels have been certified for Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability (CHSE) and employees have completed the vaccination program.

“phmhotels also provides various products and attractive tour packages for domestic tourists, especially to enjoy the school holidays in June and July 2021 and to meet the needs of WFB (Work From Bali),” said Director of Brand and Creative at phmhotels, Macia Amandary.

THE HAVEN Bali Seminyak, THE HAVEN Suites Bali Berawa, THE 1O1 Bali Fontana Seminyak and FRii Bali Echo Beach, which are members of the phmhotels group in Bali, are ready to welcome local guests and international travellers, both for vacation or to organise MICE activities, with the directions given by the government.

Visit www.phm-hotels.com for more information.